Albany Merry Monk seized for unpaid taxes; Saratoga status...
The Merry Monk locations in in Albany and Saratoga Springs were seized today by state authorities for unpaid taxes. There is a sign on the door announcing as much at the Albany restaurant , and the restaurants, at 90 N. Pearl St. and 84 Henry St., are closed.
