Wellness center gets lease at Fulton County airport building

Fulton County supervisors this week supported a proposed lease-agreement for a message therapy and wellness center to operate out of the county airport's vacant, former restaurant building. County Planning Director James Mraz said Friday that the Board of Supervisors' Buildings and Grounds-Highway Committee on Monday approved a proposed resolution for a lease agreement with Barbara Moyer.

