Villa selected to serve on NYCOM committee
Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa has been appointed to the eight-member Nominating Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors. NYCOM President Thomas Roach, mayor of the City of White Plains, selected Villa to serve on the Nominating Committee, which is responsible for determining the slate of officers to be elected on May 8 at the organization's 108th Annual Meeting in Saratoga Springs.
