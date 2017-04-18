Two area rue21 clothing stores to close
Clothing retailer rue21 plans to close as many as 400 stores nationwide, including two in the Capital Region, as the Pennsylvania-based company puts more emphasis on online sales. The two area stores set to close are at Wilton Mall outside Saratoga Springs and at Berkshire Crossing in Pittsfield, Mass.
