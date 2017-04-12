Troy Hosts Tallent: E Street Band Bassist Brings His Solo Tour to The Hangar With Eddie Angel
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Garry Tallent - only remaining original member of the E Street Band - is coming to the Hangar on the Hudson in Troy at 8pm on Tuesday, May 9. After 46 years as a sideman, playing bass alongside Springsteen, Tallent finally took the big leap and stepped into the spotlight himself last year with the release of his debut solo album, Break Time . The album is chockfull of Tallent's original songs that resonate with the energy of early rock & roll, from Cajun to rockabilly, from honky-tonk to R&B.
