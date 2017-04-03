Troy City Council to see Monument Square movie theaters plan
TroyA's Monument Square with Rice Building, right, and former city hall site are viewed from the Hudson River on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. TroyA's Monument Square with Rice Building, right, and former city hall site are viewed from the Hudson River on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. TROY - The City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee will get a look Wednesday at the plans to build a 1,300-seat luxury movie theater complex at 1 Monument Square. The City Council must approve a land use agreement between the city and the developers if the project is to move ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's War is Looming
|2 hr
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC