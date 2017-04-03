Troy City Council to see Monument Squ...

Troy City Council to see Monument Square movie theaters plan

15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

TroyA's Monument Square with Rice Building, right, and former city hall site are viewed from the Hudson River on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. TroyA's Monument Square with Rice Building, right, and former city hall site are viewed from the Hudson River on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. TROY - The City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee will get a look Wednesday at the plans to build a 1,300-seat luxury movie theater complex at 1 Monument Square. The City Council must approve a land use agreement between the city and the developers if the project is to move ahead.

