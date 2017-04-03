Trio accused of stealing copper in Milton
Three brothers face grand larceny charges after, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said, they stole $2,200 worth of copper from a building in town and sold the metal in Albany. Patrick K. Weatherwax, 23, and Matthew W. Weatherwax, 23, both of Covell Avenue in Saratoga Springs, and Joseph Weatherwax, 26, of Earlton, were also charged with burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY
|9
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC