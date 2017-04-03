Trio accused of stealing copper in Mi...

Trio accused of stealing copper in Milton

Three brothers face grand larceny charges after, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said, they stole $2,200 worth of copper from a building in town and sold the metal in Albany. Patrick K. Weatherwax, 23, and Matthew W. Weatherwax, 23, both of Covell Avenue in Saratoga Springs, and Joseph Weatherwax, 26, of Earlton, were also charged with burglary.

