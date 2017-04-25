Three New Concerts Announced for Skidmore's Zankel Music Center

Jon Batiste - celebrated New Orleans pianist and house bandleader for Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" - is bringing his band, Stay Human , to Skidmore College's Zankel Music Center in Saratoga Springs at 8pm on Thursday, July 6 as part of the Stewart's Signature Series. In addition to Batiste, the band features Eddie Barbash , Louis Cato , Ibanda Ruhumbika , Jonathan Lampley , Grace Kelly , Russell Hall and Joseph Saylor .

