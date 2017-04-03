Teachers should be free to ask students 'Is Trump a fascist?'
I think that's a bit of a stretch, myself. But I've also heard some compelling arguments linking Trump's attacks on immigrants and judges to the rhetoric used by fascists, including Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC