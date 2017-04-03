Spa City Breaks Ground on New Solar Park
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: On Tuesday, the city of Saratoga Springs broke ground on a new 2.5 megawatt solar park at the Weibel Avenue Landfill. Once complete this summer, the solar arrays will provide 40 percent of the energy for municipal buildings like firehouses, City Hall and Canfield Casino.
