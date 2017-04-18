Sex offender sentenced to 50 years in prison
Wilfred Diaz is sentenced in Saratoga County Court in Ballston Spa on Thursday, April 20, 2017, to 50 years in prison for predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse and assault. Wilfred Diaz is sentenced in Saratoga County Court in Ballston Spa on Thursday, April 20, 2017, to 50 years in prison for predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse and assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Apr 8
|CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY
|9
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC