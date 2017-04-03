Sex offender faces new charge in Sara...

Sex offender faces new charge in Saratoga County

A new charge postponed sentencing Thursday for a man who convicted of trying to rape a woman along Nelson Avenue last August. Wilfredo F. Diaz, 44, of Whitehall was to have been sentenced in Saratoga County Court for his February conviction on two counts of predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse and assault, all felonies.

