Rue21 stores closing list: Great Nort...

Rue21 stores closing list: Great Northern Mall, 11 more in NY among 400 locations axed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Post-Standard

A teen clothing retailer is the latest major fashion chain to shut down shops across the country, following Macy's, PayLess Shoe Source and JCPenney. Rue21 is closing 400 stores in the U.S., including 12 of its 29 locations in New York state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15) Apr 14 Toehead welfare brat 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 21
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) Apr 9 Poo 2
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Apr 8 CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY 9
Trump's War is Looming Apr 5 Getty Superstar6 1
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) Feb '17 Phil 12
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC