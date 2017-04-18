Rue21 stores closing list: Great Northern Mall, 11 more in NY among 400 locations axed
A teen clothing retailer is the latest major fashion chain to shut down shops across the country, following Macy's, PayLess Shoe Source and JCPenney. Rue21 is closing 400 stores in the U.S., including 12 of its 29 locations in New York state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Apr 8
|CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY
|9
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC