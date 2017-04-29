Retired Racehorses Used for Equine Therapy Training
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Equine Assisted Psychotherapy training was held in Saratoga Springs this week. Saturday was the final day of the training, where therapists learned from one of the leading experts in the field of horse therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|T Flinn
|14
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC