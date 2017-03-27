Power outage delays school in Cambridge
The start of classes is delayed in the Cambridge Central School District in Washington County while National Grid deals with a widespread power outage. National Grid says 1,271 customers are without power across an area that stretches from the Vermont stateline to Saratoga Springs.
