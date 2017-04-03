Over There: WWI innovations still with us a century later
This undated file photo shows the classic World War I recruiting poster created by illustrator James Montgomery Flagg. Thursday, April 6, 2017, marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, and some of the innovations that were developed or came into wide use during the conflict are still with us today, including this iconic image of Uncle Sam pointing, with the message "I WANT YOU for the U.S. ARMY."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's War is Looming
|Wed
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC