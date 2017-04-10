NY Press Association taps Reporter as...

NY Press Association taps Reporter as one of the top community papers in state

20 hrs ago

REPORTER PHOTO A selection from the 16 editorial awards that the New York Press Association honored the Reporter with this past weekend. Your hometown paper brought home 16 awards for editorial excellence from the New York Press Association's spring convention, held April 7 to 9 in Saratoga Springs.

