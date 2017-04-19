Menands bowling alley could make way for apartments.
Exterior of the Olympic Lanes bowling alley on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Menands, N.Y. Exterior of the Olympic Lanes bowling alley on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Menands, N.Y. Exterior of the Olympic Lanes bowling alley on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Menands, N.Y. Exterior of the Olympic Lanes bowling alley on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Menands, N.Y. Olympic Lanes, a large bowling alley in Menands easily visible from Route 378, could be making way for an 80-unit apartment complex. Documents submitted by Joseph and Barbara Devivo of Saratoga Springs to the village Zoning Board of Appeals reveal plans to demolish the bowling alley and construct four 20-unit apartment buildings, with indoor parking and sidewalks.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
