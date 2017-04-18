Massage parlor? Comedy club? Three bids received for airport...
Three proposals were received this week to lease the Fulton County Airport's vacant restaurant building, but its next incarnation may not be a regular restaurant. It's possible the building -site of many restaurants over the years - could become the site of a comedy club or a massage parlor.
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
