Keeneland Connections With 2017 Inductees Into Racing's Hall Of Fame

The 2017 class of inductees into the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York, announced Monday include three jockeys with Keeneland connections: Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and the late Garrett Gomez. They will be inducted along with Goldikova and previously announced steeplechase selections Tom Voss and Good Night Shirt on Aug. 4. Castellano, the leading rider during Keeneland's 2015 and 2016 Spring Meets, has received the Eclipse Award as North America's outstanding jockey for the past four years.

