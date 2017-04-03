Fellowship recipients present research at SUNY conference
Two UB doctoral students presented their research at SUNY Research Today and Tomorrow at Empire State College on March 7, highlighting the UB Office of Fellowships and Scholarships' campaign to support outstanding graduate students. Damon, who received the Presidential Fellowship, plans to earn his doctorate by the end of the calendar year and find a job in the Western New York area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UB Reporter.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC