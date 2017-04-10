Ex-Spa City school board president due in court

Charles "Chip" Locke, the ex-Saratoga Springs school board president accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from a parent-teacher group in Greenfield, is expected to appear in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday. A Saratoga County grand jury handed up an indictment in October charging Locke, 43, of Porters Corners, with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsification of business records and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, the last ones being new.

