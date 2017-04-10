Ex-Spa City school board president due in court
Charles "Chip" Locke, the ex-Saratoga Springs school board president accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from a parent-teacher group in Greenfield, is expected to appear in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday. A Saratoga County grand jury handed up an indictment in October charging Locke, 43, of Porters Corners, with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsification of business records and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, the last ones being new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Apr 8
|CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY
|9
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC