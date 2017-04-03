Driver, passenger charged with lying to police
The driver and passenger of a car that struck a 53-year-old woman on Guideboard Road in December were arrested for allegedly lying to investigators, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. Cathleen T. Gorman, 50, and Edward H. Gorman, 53, both of 106 4th St. in Saratoga Springs were charged with making a punishable false written statement and obstructing government administration, both misdemeanors, after deputies found that they were not being truthful as to who was driving the night of Dec. 24 when Olga Woodard was hit by their car.
