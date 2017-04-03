Driver, passenger charged with lying ...

Driver, passenger charged with lying to police

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The driver and passenger of a car that struck a 53-year-old woman on Guideboard Road in December were arrested for allegedly lying to investigators, Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. Cathleen T. Gorman, 50, and Edward H. Gorman, 53, both of 106 4th St. in Saratoga Springs were charged with making a punishable false written statement and obstructing government administration, both misdemeanors, after deputies found that they were not being truthful as to who was driving the night of Dec. 24 when Olga Woodard was hit by their car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) 17 hr Poo 2
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Sat CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY 9
Trump's War is Looming Apr 5 Getty Superstar6 1
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) Feb '17 Phil 12
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec '16 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec '16 kimmy 22
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC