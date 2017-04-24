Derek and Julianne Hough spotted at Crossgates Mall
Celebrity siblings Julianne and Derek Hough were seen shopping at Crossgates Mall on April 26,2017. Click through the slideshow to view photos of other celebrities we've caught on camera .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stillwater woman charged in stabbing (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Toehead welfare brat
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Poo
|2
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC