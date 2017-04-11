Caffe Lena Presents France's Acoustic...

Caffe Lena Presents France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan in Concert

On Friday April 14, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan continues his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada with a concert at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time.

