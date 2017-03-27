Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to host ...

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to host a series of town halls

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner will be host a series of community town halls across Saratoga and Washington counties throughout April to discuss her legislative priorities and hear from constituents. These town halls will provide a space for members of the community to share their suggestions and concerns, provide feedback about Assemblywoman Woerner's legislative efforts and ask questions about issues important to their communities.

