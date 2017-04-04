April 4, 2017: New York State Bar Association Honors Brooklyn Volunteer Lawyers Project
The Brooklyn Volunteer Lawyers Project has been honored with the New York State Bar Association's 2017 Angelo T. Cometa Award for its longtime commitment to recruiting and training volunteer attorneys for pro bono work. Since 1990, volunteers from the private bar have provided pro bono help through VLP to thousands of residents in Brooklyn's poorest neighborhoods.
