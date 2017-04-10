Affordable Housing Projects Moving Fo...

Affordable Housing Projects Moving Forward in Saratoga Springs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Your News Now

Four months after a special task force appointed by the mayor released a report identifying a lack of affordable workforce housing in Saratoga Springs, three separate projects are moving through the planning phases in the Spa City. City leaders are optimistic it will make the community more accessible to young professionals and the working class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16) 20 hr Poo 2
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Sat CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY 9
Trump's War is Looming Apr 5 Getty Superstar6 1
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) Feb '17 Phil 12
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec '16 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec '16 kimmy 22
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC