4 accused of welfare fraud in Saratoga County cases
Ronnie Carrigan, 34, of Ballston Spa; Charaun Meertins, 30, of Clifton Park; David A. Coonradt, 45, Saratoga Springs and Jamar Henriquez, 28, of South Glens Falls are charged with offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud and grand larceny - all felonies, according to Investigator Kevin Herrick. Combined, the cases totaled $37,000 in benefits received, Herrick said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|Musikologist
|21
|Fat Lori Shannon (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Poo
|2
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Apr 8
|CRIMETAXHOLE ALBANY
|9
|Trump's War is Looming
|Apr 5
|Getty Superstar6
|1
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Phil
|12
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC