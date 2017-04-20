4/20/17: Today's Top Tips: Thursday
MUSIC : Danny Barnes @ Caffe Lena , Saratoga Springs. The roots music legend, founder of Bad Livers and recent winner of Steve Martin's Prize for Excellence in Banjo is teaming up with two young creative voices of the acoustic world: mandolinist Joe K. Walsh and guitarist Grant Gordy .
