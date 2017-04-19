19 Tomahawk Lane, Saratoga Springs, $875,000

Emily Lyons and Ada Lyons bought property on 224 Euclid Ave. from James McMahon and Maureen Frazier for $270,000. Daniel Morettoni and Courtney Morettoni bought property on 92 Chestnut St. from Joseph Pekrol, Zebulon Lombardi and Zachary Lombardi for $170,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.