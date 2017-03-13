USPS suspends service to several Upstate NY zip codes due to major snow storm
USPS has announced mail service suspensions to several zip codes in Upstate NY due to severe weather conditions brought on by a major snow storm hitting the region . In the Capital Region , zip codes beginning with 120, 121, 122 and 123 will not receive mail services on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb 24
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC