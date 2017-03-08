Two charged with heroin sales in Saratoga County
Charles W. Fosmire, 41, and Julie M. Ramos, 48, were arrested after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit, State Police, Saratoga Springs Police and the Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force. Fosmire is charged with three felony counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
