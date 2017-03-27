Tulip Fest releases music lineup

Josh Greenberg plays the saxophone as Greg Haymes plays the washboard with The Ramblin Jug Stompers at McGeary's on Monday, June 20, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Josh Greenberg plays the saxophone as Greg Haymes plays the washboard with The Ramblin Jug Stompers at McGeary's on Monday, June 20, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Musician Maurizio Russomanno sings a song during a press conference discussing Troy's 8th Annual Pig Out on Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Troy, N.Y. He will be performing along with other artist on July 11th's Pig Out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.