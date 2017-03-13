Trump to nominate new leader for CFTC

Trump to nominate new leader for CFTC

President Donald J. Trump on March 14 announced his intent to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Giancarlo was confirmed to be a commissioner at the CFTC by unanimous consent of the U.S. Senate on June 3, 2014, and was designated as acting chairman of the CFTC on Jan. 20, 2017, following the resignation of Timothy Massad.

