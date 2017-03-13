The Week That Was With Julie G

Saturday Mar 11

This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the expansion at Quad/Graphics' Saratoga Springs, N.Y., plant with plans to hire more employees; Canon U.S.A.'s introduction at the One Canon Event of the world's first roll-to-roll printer, the OcA© Show More>> This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights industry news about the expansion at Quad/Graphics' Saratoga Springs, N.Y., plant with plans to hire more employees; Canon U.S.A.'s introduction at the One Canon Event of the world's first roll-to-roll printer, the OcA© Colorado 1640, that is built on Canon's new UVgel technology for high-quality indoor and outdoor graphics; Hudson Printing's formation of Hudson Digital, a new division created to meet the demand for short-run printed pieces, along with the investment of $10 million in three presses; and announced at Dscoop , the 500th installation of the Series 4 press that ... (more)

