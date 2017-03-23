Table Hopping giveaway: Two seats at oyster-wine dinner
Today's Table Hopping giveaway is a pair of seats to an oyster and wine dinner scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Fish at 30 Lake in Saratoga Springs. The menu includes five courses featuring oysters from Island Creek Oyster Farm in Duxbury, Mass., and pairings of French, Italian and California wines.
