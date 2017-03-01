Study: In N.Y. rape kit backlogs unreported by 65 percent of

A rape kit is laid out in the room allocated for sexual abuse cases at the Albany Medical Center Wednesday morning April 23, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. This was part of the program marking the Sexual Assault Awareness month. less A rape kit is laid out in the room allocated for sexual abuse cases at the Albany Medical Center Wednesday morning April 23, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. This was part of the program marking the Sexual Assault ... more Sixty-five percent of police and prosecutors statewide missed a mid-February deadline to report how many untested rape kits are collecting dust on their shelves.

