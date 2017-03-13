SPAC to strengthen community connections
Elizabeth Sobol, the new president and CEO of SPAC, poses for a photo at SPAC on Thursday, August 18, 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Elizabeth Sobol, the new president and CEO of SPAC, poses for a photo at SPAC on Thursday, August 18, 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Saratoga Performing Arts Center this summer will focus on strengthening connections between the venue and its community with a series of programs and initiatives that include lower ticket prices, free events with local arts partners and educational outreach. The plans were announced Thursday afternoon at a meeting of SPAC's board of directors held at the Hall of Springs, adjacent to SPAC's grounds in the Saratoga Spa State Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09)
|Feb 24
|Phil
|12
|Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07)
|Feb '17
|BeenThere
|8
|LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Rick F
|5
|In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'...
|Dec '16
|Teenaged leukemia...
|1
|Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|kimmy
|22
|Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Matt Morrison
|14
|New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|TRUTH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC