SPAC to strengthen community connections

Elizabeth Sobol, the new president and CEO of SPAC, poses for a photo at SPAC on Thursday, August 18, 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Elizabeth Sobol, the new president and CEO of SPAC, poses for a photo at SPAC on Thursday, August 18, 2016, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Saratoga Performing Arts Center this summer will focus on strengthening connections between the venue and its community with a series of programs and initiatives that include lower ticket prices, free events with local arts partners and educational outreach. The plans were announced Thursday afternoon at a meeting of SPAC's board of directors held at the Hall of Springs, adjacent to SPAC's grounds in the Saratoga Spa State Park.

