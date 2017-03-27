Screenings of '1984' part of nationwide protest
The GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady, the Tang Museum in Saratoga Springs and the Opalka Gallery at the Sage Colleges in Albany will be three of almost 150 independent theaters and other venues across the country and Canada that on April 4 will be showing the 1984 movie version of George Orwell's novel "1984." The screening of the film, about resistance to an oppressive government, is intended as a national protest about the Trump administration, including its threatened abolishment of the National Endowment of the Arts.
