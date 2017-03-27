Saratoga Springs theater hosts 'Denial' screening
After premiering last summer in Los Angeles at the LA Film Festival, "Denial" heads back to where it was edited - Saratoga Springs - for a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bow Tie Cinemas, 19 Railroad Place. For 18 months, city native Derek Hallquist and his team edited the documentary in the Arcade Building at 376 Broadway.
