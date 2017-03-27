Saratoga Springs theater hosts 'Denia...

Saratoga Springs theater hosts 'Denial' screening

After premiering last summer in Los Angeles at the LA Film Festival, "Denial" heads back to where it was edited - Saratoga Springs - for a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bow Tie Cinemas, 19 Railroad Place. For 18 months, city native Derek Hallquist and his team edited the documentary in the Arcade Building at 376 Broadway.

