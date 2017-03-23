Saratoga Springs police make felony arrests over weekend
Taylir R. Funk, 23, of Fort Edward was arrested for alleged criminal possession of cocaine. She was charged, along with Michael C. Deyette, 22, of Saratoga Springs, following a traffic stop on Union Avenue at 1:13 a.m. Saturday.
