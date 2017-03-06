Saratoga Springs police make felony a...

Saratoga Springs police make felony arrests from March 3 to 5

John L. Yakush, 35, of Saratoga Springs was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully dealing with a child . He was arrested at 9:16 p.m. on Friday on Phila Street.

Saratoga Springs, NY

