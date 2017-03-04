Saratoga Springs Police investigating armed robbery at Adirondack Trust Company Bank

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is currently investigating an armed bank robbery that happened around 12:45pm Saturday at the Adirondack Trust Company bank located at the intersection of Route 50/Ballston Ave and Northline Road in the City of Saratoga Springs. A white male dressed in all black and using a dark-colored bandana to cover most of his face entered the bank and immediately approached the bank tellers with a knife demanding money.

