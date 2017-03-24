Saratoga Springs Police Chief Address...

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Addresses Residents' Immigration Concerns

Friday Mar 24

SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: The Saratoga Springs Police Chief responded to residents who believe the department is not cooperating with federal agencies that deal with immigration enforcement. In a letter sent to the city council last week, Gregory Veitch stated his department's primary focus is to investigate and handle local law enforcement issues -- and not check on the immigration status of residents and visitors.

Saratoga Springs, NY

