Saratoga Springs moms appear on FOX &...

Saratoga Springs moms appear on FOX & Friends

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Two mothers with children who attend public schools in the Saratoga Springs district appeared on "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday morning to complain about their children being indoctrinated into a liberal mindset. In a segment titled "Trouble with Schools," Julie Tellstone and Marnie Messitt said they were upset that a social studies teacher presented a PowerPoint that featured two political cartoons of President Donald Trump that compared him to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Saratoga Boatworks (Mar '09) Feb 24 Phil 12
Do you live in Saratoga Springs? (Jan '07) Feb '17 BeenThere 8
LaFayette Jewelry Designs on Beekman Street (Jun '09) Jan '17 Rick F 5
News In Milton, Ont., crowded classrooms put Canada'... Dec '16 Teenaged leukemia... 1
Saratoga Springs NY as the City has a millionai... (Aug '11) Dec '16 kimmy 22
Movie Star Art Swenson seen in Price Chopper in... (Nov '13) Dec '16 Matt Morrison 14
News New housing ready to replace old mill (Oct '13) Nov '16 TRUTH 3
See all Saratoga Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Springs Forum Now

Saratoga Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Saratoga Springs, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC