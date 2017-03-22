Saratoga Springs moms appear on FOX & Friends
Two mothers with children who attend public schools in the Saratoga Springs district appeared on "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday morning to complain about their children being indoctrinated into a liberal mindset. In a segment titled "Trouble with Schools," Julie Tellstone and Marnie Messitt said they were upset that a social studies teacher presented a PowerPoint that featured two political cartoons of President Donald Trump that compared him to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
