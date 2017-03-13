Saratoga police: Cocaine, loaded assault rifle lead to arrests
A Brooklyn man who allegedly had 25 grams of powdered cocaine and a loaded AR-15 type assault weapon was arrested early Friday morning, Saratoga Springs police said. Emanuel WJ Philippe, 21, was stopped by police on West Avenue for speeding.
