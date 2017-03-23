Saratoga man charged with Phila St. bar damage
A city man who was asked to leave Harvey's Bar and Restaurant early Sunday allegedly returned and kicked out two exterior windows, Saratoga Springs police said. Nikolay Avakyan, 22, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Sunday at the Phila Street bar and charged with felony criminal mischief, Lt.
