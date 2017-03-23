Saratoga GOP endorses candidates for November race
In a statement sent on Thursday, the committee said its slate has sterling credentials, credibility and experiences each candidate will be bringing to the campaign. "We are honored to have a tremendous group of individuals who possess the intellect, drive and vision to be the leaders we desperately need in City Hall," Matthew Hogan, chairman of Saratoga Springs Republican Committee said.
