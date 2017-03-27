Report: Saratoga County is New York's healthiest

Enjoying the first day of spring is jogger and medical device representative Gwendolyn Ngai as she negotiates the running lanes at the Saratoga State Park Monday March 20, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Enjoying the first day of spring is jogger and medical device representative Gwendolyn Ngai as she negotiates the running lanes at the Saratoga State Park Monday March 20, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less Willem Tenson, 3, of Saratoga Springs rides atop his father, Jeremy Tenson, as they return from a scavenger hunt during the 21st annual Frost Faire on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016, at the Saratoga National ... more Teams from throughout the Northeast to compete in the Saratoga Frozen Springs Classic Pond Hockey Tournament at Saratoga Spa State Park Saturday Feb. 11, 2017 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.